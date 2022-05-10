Football rumours: Arsenal circling possible Raheem Sterling move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Arsenal circling possible Raheem Sterling move

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 7:17 am
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has been linked to Arsenal (Danny Lawson/PA)
What the papers say

Arsenal are expected to be at the front of the queue for Raheem Sterling, should the Manchester City forward become available this summer. According to The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is intent on boosting his attacking options when the window opens, with Sterling an ideal candidate. The 27-year-old England forward is about to enter the final year of his contract, but has yet to commence talks on his future as he concentrates on City’s title run.

Sadio Mane File Photo
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane could be a target for Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

Metro says Bayern Munich are planning a summer move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Citing Sky Germany, the paper says the Bundesliga giants have already made contact with the 30-year-old’s agent, with Mane believed to be frustrated with Liverpool’s focus on extending Mohamed Salah’s stay at Anfield.

Staying with Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s time with the Reds may be coming to an end. The Daily Mail reports the 28-year-old midfielder has yet to be approached for a new deal, despite his contract expiring next summer. Oxlade-Chamberlain has not played for Liverpool since March 20.

Burton Albion v Newcastle United – Pre-Season Friendly – Pirelli Stadium
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles could be on his way out (Nick Potts/PA)

The Sun says 28-year-old Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles will be on the chopping block this summer after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Coventry City Squad Photo and Headshots – Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry’s Jake Clarke-Salter (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jake Clarke-Salter: The Sun says the 24-year-old Chelsea defender is wanted by both Leeds and PSV Eindhoven after impressing on loan with Coventry.

Karim Adeyemi: The Red Bull Salzburg striker, 20, is nearing a move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Metro.

