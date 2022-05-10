Luke Wright to take up short-term role on New Zealand coaching staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Wright to take up short-term role on New Zealand coaching staff

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 10:23 am
Luke Wright will be part of New Zealand’s coaching set-up this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former England all-rounder Luke Wright will join New Zealand’s coaching staff on a short-term basis later this summer.

Wright was part of Paul Collingwood’s T20 World Cup-winning side in 2010 and played 101 white-ball internationals for his country.

The 37-year-old still holds a limited-overs contract at Sussex but has agreed to assist the Black Caps’ backroom team during their one-day trips to Ireland, Scotland and Holland.

“Luke will offer in-depth knowledge of the conditions in the UK and his vast experiences in T20 cricket all around the world,” said head coach Gary Stead.

“The fourth coach is a role we’ve used in the past for away tours, with the likes of Luke Ronchi, Thilan Samaweera, Heinrich Malan, Shane Bond, and Jimmy Pamment.

“Along with the practicality of having an extra set of hands, it’s also a way of introducing different voices and skills to the group, as well as giving the fourth coaches themselves an opportunity to learn and develop.”

Stead will lead the three-match Test series against England, with two warm-up matches later this month leading into the Lord’s opener on June 2, but will hand over the reigns in Ireland to assistant Shane Jurgensen.

Dion Ebrahim, Dean Brownlie and Graeme Aldridge have also been drafted in to provide coaching cover on what is set to be a gruelling three-month tour.

“A key lesson from last year’s Covid-enforced schedules was the importance of keeping not just our players fresh, but also our staff,” said Stead.

“We’ve got 14 weeks of non-stop cricket ahead in all three formats and across four countries – along with a T20 World Cup also looming in Australia in October.

“We need to ensure our coaches are at the top of their games throughout that period, and able to create an environment in which the team can continue to improve and thrive.”

