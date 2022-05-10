Ange Postecoglou ready to deliver ‘special night’ for Celtic fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou ready to deliver ‘special night’ for Celtic fans

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 11:39 am
Ange Postecoglou wants to give Celtic’s fans an occasion to celebrate (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou wants to give Celtic’s fans an occasion to celebrate (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ange Postecoglou hopes Celtic make it a “special” night for the Hoops fans when they face Dundee United in a potential title-clincher at Tannadice.

With two cinch Premiership fixtures remaining, Celtic are six points ahead of Europa League finalists Rangers with a goal difference superior by 20 which in reality makes the title Parkhead-bound.

Celtic finished 25 points behind their Old Firm rivals in the league race last season before the Australian took over in the summer and now the title is almost in his grasp at the first time of asking, with the champions-elect preparing for the trip to Tayside on Wednesday night.

Postecoglou said: “We are under no illusions, tomorrow we have an opportunity to make it a special night for the football club and our supporters. I am sure they will enjoy it.

“After last season’s disappointments, not just the fact that we obviously didn’t have success as a football club, they weren’t able to feel part of it, they couldn’t contribute as they weren’t allowed in the stadiums (due to pandemic restrictions).

“This year everyone has put in maximum effort including our supporters.

“Everything they had pent up from last year they have released this year in a positive way and I am sure everyone is looking forward to the last two games.

“Our role in that is to make sure we continue on with our good form and continue on from the football we played at the weekend and take that into tomorrow night and as I said, take the opportunity to make it a special night.”

Celtic’s 4-1 home win over Hearts at the weekend made it 30 league games unbeaten, since the Hoops lost 1-0 away to Livingston last September.

However, the former Australia boss is placing little importance on that impressive statistic.

He said: “What we have done this season is chip away.

“Every week is important, we have taken every game with the same preparation and intent, equal respect for every opponent, home and away, and not looked beyond that.

“That has served us really well to be in the position we are.

“Thirty games ago, we were a fair way behind in terms of looking like a team who could end up being champions and so 30 games later, we have taken an approach that has got us to his point and if we start thinking about, ‘let’s extend it to 31 or 32’ – that has never been our goal.

“Our goal has been to be the best possible team we can be, play our football, respect our opponent, respect the occasion, be at our best and for the most part we have been at our best – and even when we haven’t been, we still found a way to get the job done.”

