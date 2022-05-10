Jamie Brandon to join Livingston from Hearts on three-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Brandon to join Livingston from Hearts on three-year contract

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:03 pm
Jamie Brandon is joining Livingston (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston have announced the pre-contract signing of full-back Jamie Brandon from Hearts on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old has been on loan at Morton since January after injuries dented his chances of establishing him at Tynecastle.

Brandon, who has been capped by Scotland Under-21s, will join up with the Lions when they return for pre-season training in mid-June.

Manager David Martindale told the Livingston website: “Jamie will come in and compete in an area of the park where we need competition for next season, although he can also play in numerous other positions due to his versatility and footballing ability.

“He’s a young player that I’ve seen play on a number of occasions over the years and his desire and appetite always impressed me.

“I believe his style of play fits into the ethos we have built at the club. He is a good sort on and off the park and I feel he has all the attributes to be a Premiership footballer.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that with the staff and infrastructure we have at the club, along with the player’s application, Jamie will become a better player and ultimately, that has to be the aim for any player that we bring into the club.
“I am looking forward to working with Jamie and seeing what he can bring to the first-team squad.”

Livingston are well placed to finish top of the bottom half of the cinch Premiership, although midfielder Jason Holt admits there is a lingering sense of disappointment that his side are not in the top six competing for a European place.

“There are a lot of positives from the season but I think probably a sense of disappointment at not making the top six,” said Holt ahead of Wednesday’s trip to St Mirren. “The squad was more than capable of doing that so I think there was a wee bit of underachievement in my opinion. It’s fine margins throughout the season.

“At the start of the season the club’s ambition is to stay in the league but when you look at the squad I think we’re more than capable of being higher. That’s the way I feel about it but there are still positives to take over the course of the season.”

Holt, 29, is approaching the end of his second season and the former Rangers and Hearts player has enjoyed being cast as a senior player in a tight dressing-room.

“I’ve loved it so far,” he said. “I’ve played consistently which was the aim when I came. I really enjoy coming to work every day. The manager creates an environment where you want to come into your work and do well. The team spirit within the lads is the biggest thing.

“Since Livingston came up from the Championship, even before I came to the club, they’ve done extremely well. The vibe and the environment that the manager puts in place, with the players he recruits, takes the squad a long way.”

