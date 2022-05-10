CSA drops charges of gross misconduct and racism against head coach Mark Boucher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CSA drops charges of gross misconduct and racism against head coach Mark Boucher

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:07 pm
Mark Boucher has seen the charges against him withdrawn (Rui Vieira/PA)
Mark Boucher is free to continue as South Africa’s head coach after  charges of gross misconduct and racism were “formally and unreservedly withdrawn”.

Cricket South Africa laid the charges against Boucher following allegations involving his former Proteas team-mate Paul Adams and an investigation into the resignation of his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe, with a hearing due on May 16.

But both Adams and Nkwe opted against giving testimony, leaving CSA to conclude that “there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges”.

The claims against Boucher originated in a report from the country’s independent social justice and nation-building ombudsman (SJN) released late last year. The document made ‘tentative findings’ against Boucher but indicated a firmer conclusion could not be achieved without additional formal steps.

A statement from CSA revealed that Adams had withdrawn from the process, citing concerns about the wider culture rather than Boucher alone, and that the former spin bowler had accepted an apology from Boucher.

Nkwe, who resigned as Boucher’s assistant last summer, also declined to offer evidence.

A statement from Boucher said: “I welcome the decision of CSA to unreservedly withdraw all charges against me. The allegations of racism which were levelled against me were unjustified and have caused me considerable hurt and anguish.

“The last few months have been extremely difficult to endure for me and my family. I am glad that the process has finally come to an end and that CSA has accepted that the charges against me are unsustainable.”

Former spinner Paul Adams declined to give evidence at the CSA hearing.
Former spinner Paul Adams declined to give evidence at the CSA hearing (Phil Noble/PA)

Pholetsi Moseki, chief executive of CSA, added: “CSA appreciates that it has been very difficult for Mark to deal with these charges hanging over his head over the last few months. CSA regrets this.
“CSA is also appreciative of the fact that Mark has at all times conducted himself properly and professionally – refusing to be drawn into public debates about the charges and carrying out his duties with commitment and dedication.

“The performance of the Proteas men’s team over this period has been extremely impressive, particularly in the Test arena, and this speaks to the efforts of Mark, his support staff and the players.”

“We reiterate that Mark Boucher, Paul Adams and Enoch Nkwe all remain valued members of the CSA coaching fraternity.”

South Africa are next in action with a T20 trip to India in June, followed by a three-format tour of England between July and September.

