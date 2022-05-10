Bruno Lage eyeing return to Wolves dugout after coronavirus enforced absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bruno Lage eyeing return to Wolves dugout after coronavirus enforced absence

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 2:11 pm
Wolves boss Bruno Lage hopes to return to the touchline on Wednesday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage hopes to return to the touchline on Wednesday (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Wolves remain hopeful that head coach Bruno Lage will return to the touchline for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at Molineux.

Lage missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19, communicating with his coaching staff directly via a telephone link from the club’s training ground.

The 45-year-old, who is understood to be asymptomtic, was due to take further tests on Tuesday and Wednesday in the hope a negative result will allow him to return against the title-chasers.

In the event of Lage’s continued absence the team will continue to be marshalled by first-team coach Carlos Cachada, who has stressed the need for his players to cut out silly mistakes in their quest to finish the campaign on a high.

“In the second half (against Chelsea) we suffered two goals by mistakes but the guys showed some real character and the belief they could get back into the game,” said Cachada.

As well as potentially playing a pivotal role in the title race, with a game against Liverpool also still to come, Wolves have not entirely given up hope of clinching European qualification for next season.

They head into the game five points off seventh-placed West Ham but not without hope if they can capitalise on their game in hand over the Hammers by springing an upset against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Cachada added: “Firstly, we hope we can get the best result against City and secondly, the best points we can get until the end of the season, and if we can reach seventh place it is much better.

“The guys don’t talk about it (the title race) because we still have our aims and goals, and they are focused on that. The aim of the players is to get the best points we can get in the table.”

Wolves could name an unchanged side for the game with Daniel Podence still ruled out with a minor foot injury and Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal