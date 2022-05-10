Relegated Watford down to bare bones for Everton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford manager Roy Hodgson admitted Watford have been gripped by an injury crisis and have nine new injuries following their relegation at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis reported knee problems on Tuesday and will be assessed ahead of the game, while Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia, Joshua King, Shaqai Forde and Nicolas Nkoulou are also all either injured or sick.

Cucho Hernandez remains absent and Joao Pedro has only trained once since he was absent from the weekend’s match. Hassane Kamara is also suspended following his red card at Selhurst Park.

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is unlikely to return until the final match of the season after sustaining a calf injury in Sunday’s win at Leicester.

The Colombia international has only played three matches since coming back from more than two months out with a thigh injury but will not be available for the Toffees’ next three games.

Midfielder Donny Van De Beek (groin) has an outside chance of being ready for both matches next week, with defender Ben Godfrey (thigh) also targeting the final fixture at Arsenal.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Masina, Samir, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Sissoko, Kayembe, Sema, Kalu, Joao Pedro, Etebo, Bachmann, Gosling, Morris, Conteh, Kabasele, Elliot, Ngakia, Dennis, Sarr.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Delph, Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Welch, Branthwaite, Allan, Gomes, Alli, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon.