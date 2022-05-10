Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care after Badminton Horse Trials fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care after Badminton Horse Trials fall

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 2:55 pm
Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin during their dressage test at the Badminton Horse Trials (David Davies/PA)
Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin during their dressage test at the Badminton Horse Trials (David Davies/PA)

European individual eventing champion Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital after falling from her horse during the Badminton Horse Trials.

Wilson, who is based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, fell towards the end of her cross-country round with JL Dublin on Saturday.

British Equestrian said that she had suffered “several spinal fractures” but did not require surgery.

“Nicola was taken to Southmead Hospital, where she has received outstanding care and attention from the expert team,” BE said, in a statement.

“Nicola is in intensive care, and will be for the next week or so.

“She is able to breathe independently and is talking. She sustained no head injury.

“There are several spinal fractures, but these are all stable and will not require any surgical intervention, but will be managed conservatively.

“Other acute symptoms from the trauma are being managed in intensive care by the specialists at Southmead.

“British Equestrian’s athlete health lead Ashleigh Wallace and chief medical officer Anna-Louise Mackinnon have been working with Nicola’s family and the team at Southmead to ensure all medical information is shared fully across the teams so that care and appropriate support is optimised.”

BE added that JL Dublin had returned to Wilson’s North Yorkshire base and appeared “none the worse” for his fall.

“Nicola, her husband Alastair and mother Mary Tweddle would like to thank the team at Southmead for everything they have done so far,” BE said.

Nicola Wilson
Nicola Wilson (second left) with her fellow Great Britain team silver medallists at the London Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)

“They feel incredibly supported by their eventing family and appreciate all the well wishes and messages received.”

Wilson, 45, won European individual and team gold aboard JL Dublin in Switzerland last year. She was also a member of Great Britain’s silver medal-winning team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Badminton cross-country action was watched by a crowd of more than 100,000 as the event returned following a three-year absence.

Laura Collett and London 52 claimed a first Badminton win, with world champion Ros Canter finishing second and Collett’s Tokyo Olympics team gold medal-winning colleague Oliver Townend taking third.

