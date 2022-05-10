FSA still wary despite Queen’s Speech promise of regulator for English football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FSA still wary despite Queen’s Speech promise of regulator for English football

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 3:31 pm
The Prince of Wales reads the Queen’s Speech (Ben Stansall/PA)
The Football Supporters’ Association has welcomed the inclusion of an independent regulator of English football in the Queen’s Speech but warned it is “not over the line yet”.

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch published her fan-led review of English football last November and one of the key recommendations included the creation of an independent regulator to ensure the game’s financial sustainability.

The Government formally endorsed the recommendation made in the review at the end of April, but the reference to it by Prince Charles in Tuesday’s speech is another positive step forward in ensuring the legislation will be implemented.

The Queen’s Speech gives Government the opportunity to set out laws it intends to pass and there had been fears, if it was not included, that a further delay to one of Crouch’s main recommendations could occur. While that is now not likely to be the case, the efforts continue for it to be brought in soon.

FSA chair Malcolm Clarke said in a statement released to the PA news agency: “We welcome the commitment to a new independent regulator of English football – the fan-led review kick-started this but it’s not over the line yet.

“The regulator has to ensure that a club’s long-term financial sustainability is at the heart of all decision-making and legislation can also protect club heritages.

“Supporters have a huge role to play in helping shape the regulator and those powers – this has the potential to be a huge step forward for our game.”

Crouch also welcomed the commitment in the Queen’s Speech to bring in one of her key recommendations.

She said in a tweet: “Proposals will be brought forward to establish an independent regulator of English Football” – Queen’s Speech, May 2022 Hurrah!”

Earlier in the day, the FSA had published a short statement on its Twitter page after the mention of creating an independent regulator of English Football in the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the House of Lord’s.

“The Queen’s Speech commits Government to a new independent regulator for English football which will “protect clubs’ long-term financial sustainability in the interests of clubs and fans,” an FSA statement read.

“A potentially huge step forward for our game.”

