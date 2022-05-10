Wasps boss Lee Blackett in dark about potential return for Christian Wade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Wasps boss Lee Blackett in dark about potential return for Christian Wade

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 4:21 pm
Christian Wade is one of the most devastating finishers in Premiership history (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wasps boss Lee Blackett is unaware of Christian Wade’s possible return to rugby union after revealing there has been no contact with the club’s acclaimed former wing.

Wade departed the Ricoh Arena for the NFL in 2018 but the move has not worked out and the 30-year-old has been released by the Buffalo Bills, fuelling speculation over his next move.

As the fourth highest try-scorer in Gallagher Premiership history, Wade would be welcomed at any number of clubs and he has hinted on social media that a change might be afoot.

Blackett, however, has placed doubt on the prospect of being reunited with a lightning-fast try machine who spent six years at Wasps from 2011 to 2017 before growing disillusioned at being consistently overlooked by England.

“I love Wadey. He’s a great character, he’s a great finisher. But in terms of coming back to Wasps, or coming back to rugby union, I’ve not heard anything,” the head coach said.

“From a Wasps perspective, we were pretty gutted (when he left) because of the quality player he is, quality person he is.

“He’s one of those guys that when you saw him every day, no matter what he did, he always made you smile.

“There’s still people here who know Wadey really well. You still hear the stories and what people are saying.

“Only the other day there was a lot of people talking about him here. He is someone everyone keeps an eye on.”

Wasps head to Lyon on Saturday as one of only two English sides still fighting in European competition.

Their Challenge Cup semi-final takes place before Saracens visit Toulon, with no Premiership club making it into the last four of the Heineken Champions Cup. Meanwhile, France have four survivors across both competitions.

Blackett downplays the gap between the rival leagues, but he does respect Lyon who are sat fifth in the Top 14.

“Each season one league dominates more than another and while there were a couple of great French performances at the weekend, I wouldn’t go over the top about it,” he said.

“Lyon are in form and are a big collision team who score tries in broken field. If we made this game an individual game and it came down to individual moments, they have people who can really hurt you.

“So have we, but if the game breaks up and becomes loose then they have people who can hurt you big time. But there are certain things that we’ve seen and we’ll be going after.”

