Craig Bryson still absent as St Johnstone take on Aberdeen By Press Association May 10, 2022, 4:37 pm Craig Bryson is still sidelined for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson had hoped to have Craig Bryson back for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night following ankle surgery. However, the veteran midfielder, out since Boxing Day, has had a setback in his recovery. Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) remain on the sidelines. Aberdeen will be without Ross McCrorie due to concussion, while Calvin Ramsay misses out again with a calf issue. American striker Cristian Ramirez will not feature as he has been allowed to return to his homeland to begin his summer break a week early. Matty Kennedy returns following a recent problem with his back, while youngster Liam Harvey is included in the squad. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin explains why Christian Ramirez was allowed to return to the USA Joe Lewis is assured he remains part of Jim Goodwin’s plans at Aberdeen ‘Big changes’ needed at Aberdeen in the summer to ensure there is no more Euro qualification failure, says Ross McCrorie Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone spirit and thinks survival can be achieved