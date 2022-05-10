Craig Bryson still absent as St Johnstone take on Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Craig Bryson still absent as St Johnstone take on Aberdeen

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 4:37 pm
Craig Bryson is still sidelined for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craig Bryson is still sidelined for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson had hoped to have Craig Bryson back for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night following ankle surgery.

However, the veteran midfielder, out since Boxing Day, has had a setback in his recovery.

Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen will be without Ross McCrorie due to concussion, while Calvin Ramsay misses out again with a calf issue.

American striker Cristian Ramirez will not feature as he has been allowed to return to his homeland to begin his summer break a week early.

Matty Kennedy returns following a recent problem with his back, while youngster Liam Harvey is included in the squad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal