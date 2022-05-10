Craig Bryson still absent as St Johnstone take on Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson had hoped to have Craig Bryson back for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night following ankle surgery.

However, the veteran midfielder, out since Boxing Day, has had a setback in his recovery.

Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen will be without Ross McCrorie due to concussion, while Calvin Ramsay misses out again with a calf issue.

American striker Cristian Ramirez will not feature as he has been allowed to return to his homeland to begin his summer break a week early.

Matty Kennedy returns following a recent problem with his back, while youngster Liam Harvey is included in the squad.