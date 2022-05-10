Watford in midst of ‘injury crisis’ ahead of Everton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watford in midst of ‘injury crisis’ ahead of Everton clash

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 5:01 pm
Roy Hodgson admitted Watford are battling an “injury crisis” with nine new injuries since their relegation was confirmed against Crystal Palace on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Roy Hodgson admits Watford are battling an “injury crisis”, with a host of players ruled out since their relegation was confirmed against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Wilfied Zaha’s first-half penalty proved the final nail in the Hornets’ coffin as a sixth straight defeat condemned them to Championship football next season.

Watford can still have a say in the relegation fight, though, as on Wednesday they host an Everton side still sweating on their top-flight status despite moving up to 16th place following back-to-back wins.

But Hodgson’s men will be without a number of key players.

“We’ve lost so many players that now we find ourselves strangely enough in the middle of an injury crisis,” the manager said.

Tom Cleverley is a doubt after being forced off at the weekend, while Kiko Femenia and Joshua King have both been ill.

Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis reported knee problems on Tuesday, while another forward Shaqai Forde has picked up an ankle problem in training.

Juraj Kucka remains out with a knee issue, along with Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) and Nicolas Nkoulou (groin), while Imran Louza (knee) is out of the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on Monday.

Hodgson accepts his squad for the match with Everton at Vicarage Road will be weaker than he would have liked.

He said: “We’d have liked to play our strongest team and to make it as hard as I possibly could for Everton and, more importantly, get a win for ourselves because we would like to win.

“But I can’t do anything about that.

“I’m afraid I can’t win. The people report injured and the people in our medical unit tell me this player can’t play because he’s injured. Then I’ve got no option but to accept that.

“The really strange thing is that, looking at the list we get every day where there’s people in green (available) and people in red (unavailable), it was only two weeks ago where I was actually complimenting the medical staff and almost every player was fit and available to play.”

