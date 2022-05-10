David Cancola says Ross County ‘working like animals’ to achieve European dream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County midfielder David Cancola promised fans they were “working like animals” to achieve their European dream.

And the Austrian is convinced they can keep their hopes alive with a result against Rangers on Wednesday.

A 1-0 home defeat by Motherwell on Saturday saw County drop out of the top five in the cinch Premiership, and the Staggies might need to take something from Ibrox on Wednesday to stay in the hunt before hosting fourth-placed Dundee United.

But Cancola is relishing the challenge.

“I’m completely honest with you, I love those games,” he told RCFCTV.

“From what I have heard, we haven’t got anything in Ibrox for a long time so in my opinion it’s about time. I don’t see why not.

“Obviously they are one of the best teams in the country but we have got a point against them before so why not go with the mindset that we can do it again?”

County have never played in European football before.

“I can tell you that we are going to do whatever it takes,” Cancola said.

“We are so focused. We want to get it. Every training (session) we are working like animals and we know that this will be huge to achieve and we are going to do everything for it, and that’s all we can do.

“We are going to leave it all on the pitch and if we come away with it, that’s great.”