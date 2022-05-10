Wolves boss Bruno Lage could name unchanged side for clash with Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wolves boss Bruno Lage could name unchanged side for clash with Manchester City

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 6:21 pm
Wolves manager Bruno Lage missed his side’s draw against Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wolves manager Bruno Lage missed his side’s draw against Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage could name an unchanged side for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Lage missed last week’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19 and is due to take further tests to establish whether he can return to the touchline.

Daniel Podence is still unavailable due to a foot injury while Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

City have major defensive issues with right-back Kyle Walker and centre-backs John Stones and Ruben Dias all out.

Another centre-back, Nathan Ake, is again doubtful as he tries to shake off the ankle problem that has hampered him in recent weeks.

Alternative options could include midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri or youngsters CJ Egan-Riley and Luke Mbete.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Ake, Fernandinho, Mbete, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, McAtee, Palmer, Mahrez, Jesus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal