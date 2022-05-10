St Mirren have unchanged squad ahead of Livingston clash By Press Association May 10, 2022, 8:47 pm St Mirren are short of players (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Mirren have an unchanged squad ahead of the visit of Livingston. Manager Stephen Robinson will struggle to fill his bench again, with several players out. Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have seen loan spells cut short by injury while defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both still out. Livingston have goalkeeper Max Stryjek available after a two-game suspension. However, manager David Martindale hinted that he may allow Ivan Konovalov to keep the gloves as he is keen to give the recently-recruited Russian stopper more game time. Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stephen Robinson aims to continue building at St Mirren David Martindale optimistic Russian can be a capable replacement for Max Stryjek St Johnstone denied at the death as Jack Fitzwater secures point for Livingston Dundee on brink of relegation after defeat to St Mirren