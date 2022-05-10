Dan Mooney’s late leveller earns Altrincham a share of the points at Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Mooney’s late leveller saw Altrincham earn a 1-1 draw away at Bromley in the Vanarama National League.

With both sides in and around mid-table the clash at Hayes Lane had little riding on it.

Bromley dominated the early stages and duly took the lead as Mason Bloomfield converted his first goal for the Ravens.

The hosts held onto their advantage until the 85th minute as Mooney struck with a well-taken finish.

Luke Coulson almost scored a late winner for Bromley but the sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.