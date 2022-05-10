Liverpool kept their quest for the quadruple alive – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association May 10, 2022, 10:29 pm Jurgen Klopp celebrates a win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10. Football Liverpool kept their quadruple quest on course. Full-time feeling 💪 pic.twitter.com/gmTlIOTbF5— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2022 🔴 Liverpool go level at the 🔝#AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/GAcjCoCo4k— Premier League (@premierleague) May 10, 2022 Hammer of the Year Declan Rice scrubbed up well. HOTY. Thank you to everyone that voted & supported me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JEitcy7wdp— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 10, 2022 2019/20 🏆2021/22 🏆👏 @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/PruSyGmlD3— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 9, 2022 Happy birthday Dennis Bergkamp. 🎂 Happy birthday to a true Arsenal legend…The one and only Dennis Bergkamp! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/FKAlxp1ATj— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 10, 2022 Legend.🎈 Happy birthday, Dennis Bergkamp (53) pic.twitter.com/MXlHR42Q0r— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 10, 2022 Cricket KP got into the swing of things. The Summer Of Golf began last night! pic.twitter.com/qsSxWBbmOT— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 10, 2022 Boxing Who let the dogs out? Who let the dogs out 🐶 pic.twitter.com/lclGozcUBg— Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) May 10, 2022 Formula One Carlos Sainz bade farewell to Miami. Os acordáis de esto… pues ya tenemos a los dos ganadores de las entradas dobles!! 🤩Remember this… well, we have the two double-ticket winners!! 🤩🙌🏼 ENHORABUENA @DocBuggs y @bypatxikin (Instagram) https://t.co/cyHiR4Oqhw— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 10, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Celebrations for Chelsea, Red Bull and Stan Wawrinka – Monday’s sporting social Rashford finds a fan and Broad’s in the groove – Tuesday’s sporting social Westwood marks son’s 21st and Stokes’ F1 dream ends – Tuesday’s sporting social Support for Louis Van Gaal after cancer diagnosis – Monday’s sporting social