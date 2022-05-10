Brendon McCullum emerges as leading contender for England Test coach – reports By Press Association May 11, 2022, 12:43 am Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a leading contender to become England’s new Test coach, according to reports (Dominic Lipinski/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a leading contender to become England’s new Test coach, according to reports. The 40-year-old is said to have held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and is believed to be interested in the job. McCullum, who played 101 Test matches for New Zealand, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders. McCullum played 101 Test matches for New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA) The ECB interviewed for two positions last week after resolving to split the red-ball and white-ball roles following the departure of Chris Silverwood. South African Gary Kirsten had been tipped as the early favourite. England are scheduled to play New Zealand in a three-match Test series commencing on June 2 at Lord’s. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Brendon McCullum on the verge of being named England men’s Test coach Harry Brook eager to press England claims against ‘best ever’ James Anderson Ex-NZ captain Brendon McCullum favourite for England Test coach role – reports Henry Nicholls doubtful for New Zealand Test opener in England after calf scan