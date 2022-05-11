On this day in 2013: Underdogs Wigan stun Manchester City to win FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

On this day in 2013: Underdogs Wigan stun Manchester City to win FA Cup final

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 6:01 am
Wigan manager Roberto Martinez (left) and chairman Dave Whelan celebrate an unlikely FA Cup final victory over Manchester City (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Wigan manager Roberto Martinez (left) and chairman Dave Whelan celebrate an unlikely FA Cup final victory over Manchester City (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Wigan pulled off one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history on this day in 2013  when Ben Watson headed them to an unlikely final victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

The injury-hit Latics, who were embroiled in a fight for their Premier League lives as they headed for the capital, were given little chance of getting the better of big-spending City after beating Bournemouth, Macclesfield, Huddersfield, Everton and Millwall to earn their chance of glory.

However, manager Roberto Martinez, who had spent the days leading up to the final at the centre of speculation that he would replace Manchester United-bound David Moyes at Everton – he ultimately did so on June 5 – insisted there were precedents.

Wigan’s Ben Watson (second left) heads home the wining goal against Manchester City
Wigan’s Ben Watson (second left) heads home the wining goal against Manchester City Dave Thompson/PA)

Martinez said: “We all know Manchester City are the major favourites, and rightly so. But there are many examples of major upsets in the past. It can happen, but we will have to be perfect.”

In the event, it proved a perfect afternoon for Wigan’s on-loan Atletico Madrid keeper Joel Robles, who saved from Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, Samir Nasri and most notably denied Carlos Tevez with his legs to keep Roberto Mancini’s City at bay.

Having weathered a storm, the underdogs went close when Shaun Maloney’s free-kick hit the bar, and they gained fresh impetus six minutes from time when defender Pablo Zabaleta was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The decisive moment came in the final minute of normal time when Watson met Maloney’s corner at the near post and glanced a header over the helpless Joe Hart.

For Wigan chairman Dave Whelan, who had famously broken his leg while playing for Blackburn in the 1960 final, victory did not come as a total surprise having been given an apparent taste of what was to come in a dream several weeks earlier.

The 76-year-old, who led the team out, said afterwards: “I did predict all this, and it was a fantastic dream. It was a lovely dream that night, and it’s come true.”

Three days after winning the FA Cup for the first time, the Latics were relegated from the Premier League when a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal ended their eight-year stay.

