Football rumours: West Ham identify Ollie Watkins as primary summer target

What the papers say

West Ham’s search for a new striker has come to a close, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins earmarked as the club’s primary transfer target. The Guardian says West Ham boss David Moyes is desperate to bolster his squad up front, with the club willing to test Villa’s resolve over the 26-year-old when the transfer window opens. Watkins has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals for club and country.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane

The Daily Mail reports Barcelona are interested in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Despite the 30-year-old recently being linked with Bayern Munich, the Mail, via Mundo Deportivo, says the 30-year-old is believed to be keen on playing in Spain, with the Catalan giants hoping to bring in a top striker in the summer.

Tottenham are leading the chase for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to the Evening Standard. Spurs are reportedly favoured over Manchester United for the 29-year-old’s signature, with the England international likely to be back-up to Hugo Lloris.

Nicolas Pepe in action for Arsenal

The Daily Mirror, via Super Desporte, says Arsenal may be able to offload Nicolas Pepe in the summer after Sevilla emerged as a potential suitor for the 26-year-old winger.

Players to watch

Napoli's Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen: Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in signing the Napoli striker, reports Calciomercato.

Youri Tielemans: The Evening Standard says Arsenal are among the clubs who have been linked with the Leicester midfielder.