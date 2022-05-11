Ex-NZ captain Brendon McCullum favourite for England Test coach role – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-NZ captain Brendon McCullum favourite for England Test coach role – reports

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 9:29 am
Brendon McCullum has emerged as the favourite to become England’s new Test head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as the leading candidate to become England’s new Test head coach, according to reports.

With Rob Key, the recently appointed director of England men’s cricket, resolving to split the Test and limited-overs roles, it was widely interpreted that McCullum was in the running for the latter position.

As well as leading the Black Caps to the 2015 World Cup final, he was a trailblazing Twenty20 batter and has developed a close friendship over the years with England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.

Brendon McCullum played 101 Tests for New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

But McCullum also enjoyed a fruitful red-ball career, representing his country in 101 Tests, and was credited with instilling a new philosophy in his time as New Zealand captain between 2013 and 2016 that laid the foundations for their World Test Championship triumph last year under Kane Williamson.

Even though he has never coached a first-class team, the more dynamic outlook he showed at the helm of New Zealand could be appealing to new England Test captain Ben Stokes, whose first assignment will be in a three-match Test series against McCullum’s native Black Caps, starting at Lord’s on June 2.

The 40-year-old McCullum is said to have been interviewed for the position and an announcement on the successful candidate could be made at some point this week.

Gary Kirsten was regarded as the early favourite, having led India to the 2011 World Cup and South Africa to the top of the world Test rankings in 2012, but the ex-Proteas batter could miss out again.

Ben Stokes was appointed England Test captain a couple of weeks ago (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Three years ago, Kirsten was overlooked in favour of Chris Silverwood, who oversaw England in all three formats but was sacked after a chastening 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia last winter.

Paul Collingwood, who recently took charge of England’s red and white-ball legs in the West Indies, remains in the running to be named head coach of the 50-over and T20 sides but Kirsten’s standing in the game means he could yet become a contender for the position.

While McCullum at Kolkata Knight Riders and Kirsten at Gujarat Titans currently have coaching roles in the Indian Premier League, Key has indicated that would not be a barrier to landing one of the vacant England roles.

