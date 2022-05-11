World number five James Wade back in the UK after health scare in Germany

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World number five James Wade has thanked medical staff following three nights in a German hospital after falling unwell during a European Open event at the weekend.

The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw after his quarter-final win, complaining of feeling “extremely unwell” with symptoms including a racing heart, high blood pressure, nausea and dizziness.

Wade underwent tests on Monday and Tuesday and, after his family said in a statement that his condition was “comfortable and improving”, he returned to the UK on Wednesday after being cleared of serious illness.

James Wade will not compete in Thursday's Cazoo Premier League at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Thursday as he continues his recovery from illness Full story 👉 https://t.co/5RJ5Yw7emv pic.twitter.com/h6xfK6OsQF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 11, 2022

Wade will not feature on night 14 of the Premier League in Sheffield on Thursday, with Joe Cullen automatically awarded a 6-0 win.

“I’d like to thank all the medical staff for their care over the past few days and also to all the fans around the world who have sent messages of support,” Wade told the Professional Darts Corporation’s official website.

“Now that I’m home, I’ll be taking time to recover fully before returning to playing when the time is right.”