What they said about Sergio Aguero’s dramatic injury-time title-clinching goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

What they said about Sergio Aguero’s dramatic injury-time title-clinching goal

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 12:01 pm
Sergio Aguero’s dramatic goal clinched the title (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sergio Aguero’s dramatic goal clinched the title (Dave Thompson/PA)

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of Sergio Aguero’s dramatic injury-time title-clinching goal for Manchester City against QPR.

Aguero struck with 93 minutes and 20 seconds on the clock as City came from behind to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium and snatch the Premier League crown from rivals Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency speaks to some footballing personalities about that game.

Wayne Rooney (member of Manchester United team denied title)

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Sunderland v Manchester United – Stadium of Light
Rooney missed out on the title despite scoring United’s winner at Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“My reflections are: Paddy Kenny (QPR goalkeeper) should have done better for a couple of the goals; City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them – and that’s never been questioned, which I find strange; Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players. No, listen. It’s an historic moment in the Premier League. So I’m sure if you’re not involved as a Manchester United player, that’s probably one of the greatest moments in the league.”

Martin Tyler (Sky Sports commentator)

Veteran commentator Tyler's call of
Veteran commentator Tyler’s call of “Aguerooo” is his most famous piece of work (Adam Davy/PA)

“I know there is a perception commentators write their stuff down but they don’t, I can tell you. It was an unscripted, off-the-cuff response. We’re all football fans and I just hope I captured the mood of every football fan, not just in the stadium but watching around the UK, and hopefully it’s been heard around the world since. I thank my boss because I don’t pick my games. I was sent there that day and it turned out to be an extra special one.”

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City captain)

Kompany lifted the trophy at the end of an eventful day
Kompany lifted the trophy at the end of an eventful day (Peter Byrne/PA)

“He (Aguero) was so important, so instrumental to any achievement we had. I really feel without him a lot of it wouldn’t have been possible. That goal in 2012 was just the start of many, many moments in which would be decisive for us.”

Alan Shearer (Premier League record goalscorer with 260)

Shearer felt the moment was the most memorable in Premier League history
Shearer felt the moment was the most memorable in Premier League history (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think that is the iconic moment of the Premier League – how it ended, the commentary, just everything about it, the timing, what it meant to Manchester City, where they could go after that. So, yes, I think I think that is the iconic moment of the of the Premier League.”

Gary Lineker (former England striker, now Match of the Day presenter)

Lineker admits he celebrated the goal
Lineker admits he celebrated the goal (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think that was, for me, the greatest moment in Premier League history because of the absolute drama of it. It was gone, they were blowing it. United thought they were going to win the league, and they were on the pitch, and then we all remember that moment. I was sitting in the Match of the Day office when it happened. I think there were seven or eight people in there. Every person in that room jumped up and screamed when Aguero scored, and we were all neutral. It was just a magical, unbelievable moment.”

Ian Wright (former Arsenal and England striker)

Wright believes the goal was one of the greatest in Premier League history
Wright believes the goal was one of the greatest in Premier League history (John Walton/PA)

“You’re thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, Man City, right at the death, have blown it’. Then Aguero scores arguably one of the greatest goals in Premier League history and (for) me, like everybody else, it was it was an unbelievable moment. It was a fantastic moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal