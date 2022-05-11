UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin defends Champions League final ticket policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin defends Champions League final ticket policy

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 1:03 pm
Aleksander Ceferin has responded to criticism over Champions League final tickets (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has spoken to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following the German’s criticism over how Champions League final tickets are allocated and said “it’s the system that works”.

Klopp gave his backing to Liverpool fans’ group Spirit of Shankly last week after the organisation accused UEFA of “ripping off” supporters wishing to attend the showpiece match against Real Madrid in Paris later this month.

There are 75,000 tickets available but each club has received just 19,618, while a further 12,000 were put on general sale via a ballot which closed last month, with the remainder going to the UEFA ‘family’ of sponsors and officials.

Jurgen Klopp is not happy with the ticket situation
More than one-fifth of Liverpool’s allocation (categories one and two) will cost between £410 and £578. Almost 56 per cent are priced at £125, with nearly a quarter £50.

Klopp said last week: “It is absolutely not right, but it happens everywhere. It doesn’t make it better, just in this specific case you are not only paying more than last time for a ticket, but you only get 50 per cent of the tickets and the rest goes to people who pay thousands and thousands for the tickets.”

Ceferin and Klopp are understood to have each other’s numbers, and the Slovenian said: “I explained the same thing to one of the coaches of the two (finalist) teams a couple of days ago and I can do it here. I explained it to him a bit more and took much more time because I went through every single number.

“From the revenues from the finals, UEFA gets 6.5 per cent and 93.5 per cent goes to the clubs. From the other matches 100 per cent of the revenues goes to the clubs.

“Fans of both teams get 20,000 tickets each. If sponsors that pay 100 or more million euros sponsorship – of which 93.5 per cent goes to the same clubs – get some tickets, it’s part of a contractual obligation that we have.

“UEFA doesn’t get more tickets than the others. Some tickets go to the market, some tickets go to the fans and some go to the partners. It’s not UEFA. I’m not giving tickets for free to my friends or selling to my friends.

“It’s the system that works, and clubs couldn’t function differently.

“For us, not much will change if all the tickets will be 10 euros, but it will change a lot for the clubs. A lot.”

