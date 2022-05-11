Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker turns professional

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker turns professional

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 5:07 pm
Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker has turned professional (Martin Rickett/PA)
Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker has turned professional (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker has turned professional and signed a long-term promotional deal with the Boxxer organisation.

The 24-year-old light-heavyweight, who also won world silver in 2019, will work with Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward, and has joined Anthony Joshua’s 258 Management team.

Whittaker was one of the stand-out performers in the British team at last summer’s Olympics, falling just short in his final against Cuba’s Arlen Lopez.

European Games 2019 – Day Nine
Ben Whittaker, left, has turned professional after winning Olympic silver in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Whittaker did enough to impress Joshua, who described the flamboyant fighter as a “future pay-per-view star,” while Steward added: “I’m totally thrilled to have been sought out and chosen by Ben Whittaker.

“I consider Ben to be on the talent level of a Roy Jones Jr in transitioning from amateur into a professional world champion superstar status.”

