McGregor sends warning and Iniesta gets caked – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association May 11, 2022, 6:07 pm Conor McGregor and Andres Iniesta (Brian Lawless/Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 11. Football Forever Remembered – Bradford marked 37 years since 56 lives were lost in the Valley Parade Fire Disaster. ❤️💛 | The 56 lives we lost in the Valley Parade Fire Disaster 37 years ago today will be forever remembered.#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/kQqj1ldukF— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) May 10, 2022 Today we remember the 56 football fans who tragically lost their lives in the Bradford fire disaster 37 years ago. 54 Bradford City fans & 2 Lincoln City fans went to watch a football match! Gone but never forgotten #RIP56 pic.twitter.com/Fa56BtrHxH— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 11, 2022 Andres Iniesta got caked. ヴィッセル神戸恒例の顔面パイ投げ！🥧A Vissel Kobe tradition! 🥧#visselkobe #ヴィッセル神戸 pic.twitter.com/ZgxsfmQo1s— ヴィッセル神戸 (@visselkobe) May 11, 2022 Excitement was building for the FA Youth Cup final. Good luck to the youth team at Old Trafford tonight. It's amazing to have a big crowd there to support them which will be a very good experience for our young players.— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 11, 2022 Good Luck @ManUtd youth team in the Fa youth cup final tonight – sold out crowd shows how important youth is to the Manchester United supporters – go and enjoy lads— Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) May 11, 2022 Let’s go 💪🏼🔴 https://t.co/do8zDzulja— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 11, 2022 Good luck tonight boys. I have great memories playing in the FA Youth Cup. We’re all fully behind you and I wanted to wish you all the best. Enjoy the experience 👏 https://t.co/rsbcyHHK0A pic.twitter.com/Gnw0BbakE3— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 11, 2022 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on song. 🎶🎵😁 pic.twitter.com/CVji65XG37— AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) May 11, 2022 Ronaldo to Arsenal?! Thursday will be the biggest night for Arsenal fans ,we win and guaranteed champions league spot. And we can start making some big signings @Arsenal @Cristiano #Ronaldo #gmsf pic.twitter.com/5iMGPaMBLJ— Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) May 11, 2022 He was busy relaxing, for the time being. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Ray Parlour was sunning himself. Petr Cech got the call. 📁 Things you didn't expect to see today📂 ThisWelcome to the #SoccerAid World XI keeper club, @PetrCech! 🥁🧤📆 Sunday 12 June🏟️ @LondonStadium💙 @UNICEF_uk 🎟️ https://t.co/TFDwZ3qJz0 pic.twitter.com/m0f4XHf406— Soccer Aid (@socceraid) May 11, 2022 Cricket Jonny Bairstow was in the gym. Pat Cummins loves his coffee. What’s one of the first things I pack on tour?A coffee machine of course! #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/S68PaWWkiY— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 11, 2022 Stuart Broad revealed his cricketing pet hate. The Follow On— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 11, 2022 UFC Conor McGregor had a warning. I’m telling you, watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/2tNGmZSmyE— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2022 Darts James Wade was recovering in hospital. Official statement. pic.twitter.com/hqFdRHABHo— James Wade (@JamesWade180) May 11, 2022 Golf Henrik Stenson picked a Swede. 🚨 VICE CAPTAIN 🚨@HenrikStenson names @Thomasbjorngolf as his first Vice Captain.— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) May 11, 2022 Athletics A new challenge for Olympian Tom Bosworth. Started writing my wedding vows this morning.Not sure how I’m going to get through training today. Thankfully it’s raining a bit so no one will see my tears.🤣 pic.twitter.com/SPYklEdpxm— Tom Bosworth (@TomBosworth) May 11, 2022 Swimming Bad news for Adam Peaty. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yT58rqwJXs— Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) May 11, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Liverpool players revel in Champions League win – Wednesday’s sporting social Judd Trump fools referee in Crucible cracker – Wednesday’s sporting social Roy Hodgson’s still got it and crowds follow Tiger – Wednesday’s sporting social Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social