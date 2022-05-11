Rafael Nadal returns to winning ways on clay with Rome victory over John Isner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Nadal returns to winning ways on clay with Rome victory over John Isner

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 8:57 pm
Rafael Nadal bounced back from his Madrid Open defeat to Carlos Alcarez to get the better of John Isner in straight sets at the Italian Open (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini/PA)
Clay-court king Rafael Nadal got back to winning ways on the surface with a routine victory over John Isner to progress into the last-16 of the Italian Open.

Nadal lost to teenager Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid last week but ensured he bounced back to continue his record of never suffering back-to-back defeats on clay with a 6-3 6-1 triumph to begin his pursuit of an 11th title in Rome.

The 21-time grand slam champion, who was recently sidelined with a rib injury, will face Denis Shapovalov. The pair competed in a three-hour and 27-minute epic clash at the same stage in the Italian capital last year.

“I need to play better than today, but after a while without being on court it is another victory and I have the chance again to play against one of the best players in the world,” Nadal said, as quoted by atptour.com.

“I need to build things again after a tough stoppage and that’s what I am trying now. I just need to stay with the right attitude.”

Second seed Alexander Zverev, who won this tournament in 2017, also progressed on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Sebastian Baez.

Former French Open winner Stan Wawrinka extended his stay in Italy with another gutsy win, coming from a break down in the decider to edge out qualifier Laslo Djere and bring the crowd to their feet.

It has earned Wawrinka, who had gone over a year without a win following more surgery in 2021, a meeting with Novak Djokovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, last year’s Roland Garros runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Grigor Dimitrov in three sets but only after he saved two match points to earn a 6-3 5-7 7-6 (4) triumph.

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek made it 24 wins in a row with a comfortable victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka also progressed in quick time with a 6-2 6-0 win against Zhang Shuai but there were surprise defeats for sixth seed Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza, who was seeded eighth, in the round of 32 stage.

