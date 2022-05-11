5 key games of Celtic’s campaign as title returns to Parkhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 key games of Celtic’s campaign as title returns to Parkhead

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 9:31 pm
Celtic’s Greg Taylor celebrates scoring (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic's Greg Taylor celebrates scoring (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic have been crowned Scottish champions for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

The Hoops recovered from a slow start to the campaign to regain the cinch Premiership title from Rangers.

Here the PA news agency looks back on five key games in the title race.

Aberdeen 1 Celtic 2

Jota
Jota celebrates his winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic had lost their first three away matches of the league season and not won in eight months on the road in Scotland before facing the Dons on October 3. They had not even been in the lead away from home since beating St Johnstone in February 2021 before Kyogo Furuhashi headed them in front in the first half at Pittodrie. However, Aberdeen fought back strongly and Lewis Ferguson equalised and Celtic struggled to create any second-half chances until Jota netted an 84th-minute winner. The travelling fans went wild and Ange Postecoglou’s celebrations afterwards appeared to be a crucial part in his connection with the support. The manager said afterwards: “We’re a new team. If you look at the players who are playing at the moment, very few of them have actually had meaningful Celtic careers so far. It’s just that understanding of what the expectations are at this football club week in, week out. I have felt it’s in the team but we’ve just not been able to get over that hump. Hopefully this gives them the confidence that they can.”

Ross County 1 Celtic 2

Anthony Ralston
Anthony Ralston’s late goal sparked wild celebrations (Steve Welsh/PA)

A depleted Celtic side were drifting six points behind Rangers until Anthony Ralston headed home in the sixth minute of stoppage time in Dingwall on December 15. Postecoglou was without six attackers and started with winger Liel Abada in the centre-forward role. The “super-proud” Australian said of his players: “They had to put up with a lot of adversity but testament to their spirit and composure and character, they kept playing their football and got a deserved winning goal.”

Celtic 3 Rangers 0

Reo Hatate
Reo Hatate celebrates (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Hoops did ultimately go into the winter break six points adrift following a disappointing draw with a Covid-ravaged St Mirren side, but Rangers opened the door with draws against Aberdeen and Ross County after the resumption. Celtic battered the door down with an emphatic derby win on February to go top of the table. A double from Reo Hatate and a goal from Liel Abada earned Celtic the points before half-time and the manner of their victory added a psychological edge to the points advantage. Postecoglou claimed his side were “everything we wanted to be as a football team”.

Livingston 1 Celtic 3

James Forrest
James Forrest netted at Livingston (PA)

The Hoops recorded their first win in West Lothian since 2007 to restore their three-point lead and show their title credentials on March 6. Celtic had not scored and taken only one point from their previous two games this season against David Martindale’s in-form side but were quickly out of the blocks through Daizen Maeda’s header before an own goal and James Forrest’s first league goal of the campaign sealed three points. Postecoglou said: “The players knew it was a challenge. They went about it the right way and didn’t shy away from it.”

Rangers 1 Celtic 2

Aaron Ramsey netted inside three minutes for Rangers but goals from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers had the visitors ahead by half-time at Ibrox as they extended their lead to six points. “This group of players just really believes in what we’re trying to create here,” Postecoglou said. “I thought when we needed to we found the football to get us back in the game.”

