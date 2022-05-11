Cameron Norrie suffers injury in Italian Open loss to Marin Cilic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie suffers injury in Italian Open loss to Marin Cilic

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 10:01 pm
Cameron Norrie required treatment on his right ankle during his Italian Open second round match with Marin Cilic (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie became the second British hope to suffer an injury scare ahead of Roland Garros after he limped out of the Italian Open following a 5-7 6-2 6-1 loss to veteran Marin Cilic.

The ninth seed was troubled by his right foot during the last-32 contest in Rome and required treatment in the third set.

By this point Cilic had taken control and would earn a memorable victory in the Italian capital, but Norrie’s attention presumably turned to this month’s French Open by the conclusion of a frustrating match.

Emma Raducanu had to retire hurt on the women’s side of the draw on Tuesday and a day later it was the turn of the world number 11 to suffer a setback ahead of the second grand slam of 2022.

Norrie had made a poor start to the second round tie and appeared distracted by a nearby helicopter for the Coppa Italia Final taking place at the Stadio Olimpico before he broke back twice to take the opener 7-5 in one hour.

There was a sense of deja vu at the beginning of the second when Cilic once more broke in the sixth game but this time he did not relinquish his control.

With Juventus producing an impressive turnaround to move 2-1 up against Inter Milan, the Croatian completed a similar comeback to win nine games in a row and go within touching distance of the last-16.

British number one Norrie was able to avoid a third set bagel but only after he received treatment on his right ankle at 3-0 down in the decider.

The break in play did not deter former US Open champion Cilic, who secured victory in two hours and five minutes much to the delight of the Italian crowd.

For Norris he faces a race against time, like Raducanu, to recover sufficiently to feature in the French Open later this month.

