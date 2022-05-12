Ange Postecoglou: Title glory has ‘taken every ounce of me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou: Title glory has ‘taken every ounce of me’

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 4:33 am
Ange Postecoglou savours title success (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou savours title success (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ange Postecoglou admits he is looking forward to a break after devoting “every bit of himself” to leading Celtic to title glory.

The Hoops were crowned cinch Premiership champions on Wednesday night after their 1-1 draw away to Dundee United took them four points ahead of Rangers with just one game to play.

It capped a stunning first season for Postecoglou who has overseen a remarkable turnaround since arriving from Yokohama F Marinos last June in the aftermath of a campaign when Celtic finished 25 points adrift of Rangers.

“It’s fair to say it’s taken every ounce of me,” said Postecoglou. “I’ve put everything into it because I knew how big a challenge it was. Now we’ve done it, the overriding emotion is one of relief and satisfaction.

“You feel drained because we’ve had to be really focused this year and not get distracted. To play in this city it’s very easy to get distracted by other teams and issues. There’s a potential to take you away from what’s important and we’ve been concentrating so hard.

“I know the work never stops, but I have given every bit of myself here and I’ll take a moment to reflect for myself on the job done.

“It’s been two and a half years since I was last in Australia. I came here straight from Japan. I’ve been gone for a season and a half really without a break. It’s fine, you don’t think about it as you go along.

“I can’t wait for Saturday (when Celtic receive the trophy after their match at home to Motherwell). It’ll be a great day for us and then I’m looking forward to getting away for a bit.”

Title success with Celtic represents the pinnacle of Postecoglou’s managerial career to date.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend,” he said. “I’ve had this lifelong dream to manage a world famous club, trying to make an impact.

“I’m in this spot now of achieving something I’ve always wanted to achieve. I guess it’s a weird kind of feeling for me.”

Postecoglou was proud to win the title for Australia and for his close inner circle.

“All those things are important,” he said. “That’s the kind of weight and responsibility you carry.

“But ultimately you carry it as manager of this football club as well as representing the country I was born in and the country I grew up in, plus the people who have been along the journey, my beautiful wife and three boys, my friends, people who have been beside me.

“I think about how they are feeling right now. It’s really special. They are all part of me. They go through the ups and downs and the stresses. The sacrifices my family make are for these moments. They are the intangibles that make this job special.”





