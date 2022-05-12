Football rumours: Paul Pogba out, Frenkie de Jong in at Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Paul Pogba out, Frenkie de Jong in at Manchester United

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 7:17 am
The Paul Pogba saga could finally be nearing its end, with reports Juventus are ready to offer the Manchester United midfielder a deal worth £8m a year (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Paul Pogba could be heading back to Juventus, with the Mirror reporting the Serie A side Juventus are ready to offer the Manchester United midfielder a deal worth £8million a year. The paper claims the Italian giants are confident their offer puts them in pole position to sign the 29-year-old when his contract with the Premier League club expires this summer.

United could replace him with Frenkie de Jong, with the Daily Star reporting the Barcelona midfielder’s move to Old Trafford is all but sealed. The 24-year-old Holland international, who played under incoming United boss Erik ten Haag at Ajax, is said to be available for around £69m.

Portugal v Netherlands – Nations League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
Frenkie de Jong in action for Holland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Richarlison is reported to lead a trio of Everton players who have been earmarked by Tottenham ahead of the upcoming transfer window. According to the Telegraph, Spurs bosses are monitoring the 25-year-old forward, alongside his teammates Anthony Gordon and Ben Godfrey.

The Telegraph also reports Southampton are considering a move for Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski. Bosses at St Mary’s are hoping Dragowski’s potential signing provides competition in the team, which has Fraser Forster out of contract in two months and Alex McCarthy returning from injury.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wales v USA – International Friendly – Liberty Stadium
United States and Barcelona defender Sergino Dest (David Davies/PA)

Sergino Dest: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea are keen on the Barcelona right-back.

Joao Palhinha: Wolves are monitoring the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to Jornal de Noticias.

