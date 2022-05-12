Roy Hodgson: Appointing Rob Edwards is a sensible direction for Watford to take

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson: Appointing Rob Edwards is a sensible direction for Watford to take

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 11:41 am
Roy Hodgson believes Watford have taken a “sensible” direction with the appointment of Rob Edwards (Martin Rickett/PA)
Roy Hodgson believes Watford have taken a “sensible” direction with the appointment of Rob Edwards (Martin Rickett/PA)

Roy Hodgson believes Watford have taken a “sensible” direction with the appointment of former Forest Green manager Rob Edwards.

The Hornets announced that Edwards, 39, would take charge at the end of the season, bringing Hodgson’s short-term tenure in charge at Vicarage Road to an end.

But, speaking after a much-depleted side had held Everton to a goalless draw, the 74-year-old wished his successor all the best, and said: “I think the direction is really quite a sensible one.

“They’ve obviously appointed a talented young coach. I know exactly what he’s done at Forest Green and I know the success he has had there and I think maybe that would be a good move for the club.

“I haven’t had any input into the direction the club should take, but if you ask me whether it seems to be a good direction, I would definitely say yes it does.

“All I can do is wish him well and I hope if he has seen the game tonight he would have seen enough in that group – and knowing perhaps a little about the players who aren’t anywhere near the team tonight – to believe he can get this team back into the Premiership.”

Edwards guided Forest Green to the Sky Bet League Two title this season, finishing ahead of Exeter on goal difference, and Hodgson believes everything is in place at Watford for him to succeed.

“He’s coming into a club that has had good spells in the Premiership,” former England boss Hodgson said.

“Unfortunately in the last four seasons they’ve been up, down, up and now down, so you could argue that at the moment we’re in that yo-yo situation.

“I think the structure at the club and everything he’ll find here will be everything a coach could wish to find.

“The facilities, the way the club is set up to provide help to the coach, the sports science, the nutrition, all of those modern things which are so important. Our club is as good as any out there in that respect.”

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard believes Everton have to rest well and remain sensible ahead of their game against Brentford on Sunday.

“I think we have to be level-headed because I sensed the frustration tonight, within the dressing room a little bit as well because we sensed an opportunity,” Lampard said.

“If you had have offered us this situation a few weeks ago, it’s in our hands and two games at Goodison before we go to Arsenal, we’d have taken it.

“So that’s a big plus and we must understand that and probably rest up for a day or two and be really fresh for Sunday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal