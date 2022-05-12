In pictures: The magic of previous FA Cup finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with both sides battling it out to lift one of the most famous trophies in football history at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the most iconic moments from previous FA Cup finals in pictures.

Blackpool’s Stanley Matthews and captain Harry Johnson (holding the Cup) are hoisted in the air after the 4-3 win over Bolton in the 1953 FA Cup final, which became known as the “Matthews Final” (PA)

Manchester City won the 1956 final 3-1 after beating Birmingham, but City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann continued playing despite having later been found to have broken his neck after making a save (PA Photos)

Second Division underdogs Sunderland became cup winners in 1973 after beating Leeds 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ian Porterfield and an astonishing double save from goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery (PA)

A magnificent diving header from Keith Houchen brought Coventry level at 2-2 in the 1987 final against Tottenham and the Sky Blues went on to win 3-2 (David Jones/PA)

Wimbledon goalkeeper Dave Beasant saved John Aldridge’s penalty as the “Crazy Gang” defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the 1988 final (PA Photos)

Ian Rush scored the winner in the 1989 final as Liverpool beat city rivals Everton 3-2, just weeks after the Hillsborough disaster (PA)

Ian Wright scored twice in the 1990 final before a late equaliser from Mark Hughes saw Manchester United come back to draw 3-3 with Crystal Palace. United would go on to win 1-0 in the replay (PA Photos)

Roberto Di Matteo put Chelsea in front with a stunning early strike from distance as the Blues won 2-0 against Middlesbrough in the 1997 final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Two late goals from Michael Owen saw Liverpool snatch a 2-1 victory against Arsenal in the 2001 final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Steven Gerrard scored a last-gasp equaliser in the 2006 final to draw 3-3 against West Ham before the Reds eventually won on penalties (David Davies/PA)

Didier Drogba scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the 2007 final, the first to be held in the new Wembley stadium (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Championship side Cardiff lost 1-0 in the 2008 final to Premier League opponents Portsmouth, thanks to a first-half strike from Nwankwo Kanu (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Wigan pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup final shocks when Ben Watson’s last minute header saw the Latics win 1-0 against favourites Manchester City in 2013 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Aaron Ramsey scored the winner for Arsenal as they came from behind to beat Hull 3-2 in the 2014 final (Peter Byrne/PA)

After beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 2020 final, Arsenal lifted the trophy to an empty Wembley stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic (Catherine Ivill/PA)