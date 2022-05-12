In pictures: The magic of previous FA Cup finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

In pictures: The magic of previous FA Cup finals

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 12:41 pm
Coventry captain Brian Kilcline holds thee FA Cup aloft after the win over Tottenham in 1987 (PA)
Coventry captain Brian Kilcline holds thee FA Cup aloft after the win over Tottenham in 1987 (PA)

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with both sides battling it out to lift one of the most famous trophies in football history at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the most iconic moments from previous FA Cup finals in pictures.

Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Blackpool v Bolton Wanderers – Wembley Stadium
Blackpool’s Stanley Matthews and captain Harry Johnson (holding the Cup) are hoisted in the air after the 4-3 win over Bolton in the 1953 FA Cup final, which became known as the “Matthews Final” (PA)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Manchester City v Birmingham City – Wembley Stadium
Manchester City won the 1956 final 3-1 after beating Birmingham, but City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann continued playing despite having later been found to have broken his neck after making a save (PA Photos)
Soccer – FA Cup Final – Leeds United v Sunderland – Wembley Stadium
Second Division underdogs Sunderland became cup winners in 1973 after beating Leeds 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ian Porterfield and an astonishing double save from goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery (PA)
Soccer – FA Cup Final – Coventry City v Tottenham Hotspur – Wembley
A magnificent diving header from Keith Houchen brought Coventry level at 2-2 in the 1987 final against Tottenham and the Sky Blues went on to win 3-2 (David Jones/PA)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Liverpool v Wimbledon
Wimbledon goalkeeper Dave Beasant saved John Aldridge’s penalty as the “Crazy Gang” defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the 1988 final (PA Photos)
Liverpool v Everton FA cup final 1989
Ian Rush scored the winner in the 1989 final as Liverpool beat city rivals Everton 3-2, just weeks after the Hillsborough disaster (PA)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Ian Wright scored twice in the 1990 final before a late equaliser from Mark Hughes saw Manchester United come back to draw 3-3 with Crystal Palace. United would go on to win 1-0 in the replay (PA Photos)
Soccer – Littlewoods FA Cup – Final – Chelsea v Middlesbrough – Wembley Stadium
Roberto Di Matteo put Chelsea in front with a stunning early strike from distance as the Blues won 2-0 against Middlesbrough in the 1997 final (Rebecca Naden/PA)
FA Cup Arsenal v Liverpool
Two late goals from Michael Owen saw Liverpool snatch a 2-1 victory against Arsenal in the 2001 final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Liverpool v West Ham United – Millennium Stadium
Steven Gerrard scored a last-gasp equaliser in the 2006 final to draw 3-3 against West Ham before the Reds eventually won on penalties (David Davies/PA)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Chelsea v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Didier Drogba scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the 2007 final, the first to be held in the new Wembley stadium (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Portsmouth v Cardiff City – Wembley Stadium
Championship side Cardiff lost 1-0 in the 2008 final to Premier League opponents Portsmouth, thanks to a first-half strike from Nwankwo Kanu (Rebecca Naden/PA)
On this day: Wigan stun Manchester City to win FA Cup
Wigan pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup final shocks when Ben Watson’s last minute header saw the Latics win 1-0 against favourites Manchester City in 2013 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Arsenal v Hull City – Wembley Stadium
Aaron Ramsey scored the winner for Arsenal as they came from behind to beat Hull 3-2 in the 2014 final (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal v Chelsea – Heads Up FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
After beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 2020 final, Arsenal lifted the trophy to an empty Wembley stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]