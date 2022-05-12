Manchester City injuries mount up as Premier League title race nears conclusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City injuries mount up as Premier League title race nears conclusion

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 2:31 pm
Pep Guardiola has a number of injuries to contend with (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City are closing in on another Premier League title – but Pep Guardiola will have to patch up his backline to get over the line.

City are three points clear of Liverpool and have a better goal difference with two matches remaining, but travel to West Ham and then host Aston Villa having to deal with a number of defensive problems.

Guardiola said “it doesn’t look good” in that area of the field, and here the PA news agency looks at the injury issues the City boss has to contend with.

Kyle Walker

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker walks off injured against Real Madrid
The England defender was rushed back from an ankle injury to play in the Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid, only to reaggravate the problem and limp off shortly after half-time.

Guardiola has ruled Walker out for the rest of the season and slotted versatile Joao Cancelo in at right-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko deployed in his place on the left.

John Stones

John Stones has not played since the first leg against Real Madrid
He limped off early into the first leg against Real Madrid after a recurrence of thigh trouble.

The England centre-back had been substituted with the issue against Brighton the previous week and will miss the rest of the campaign.

Ruben Dias

Last season’s Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, who has impressed again for City, was taken off at half-time of Sunday’s 5-0 win against Newcastle.

Guardiola confirmed the hamstring injury would rule him out for the rest of the campaign. Fernandinho replaced him at centre-back for the Wolves match.

Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte is a doubt for Sunday
City’s issues continued against Wolves on Wednesday, when the Spain international was replaced by Nathan Ake in the 61st minute after taking a knock to his knee.

Guardiola is waiting to see how he progresses ahead of the trip to West Ham.

Fernandinho

Fernandinho is likely to miss the trip to the capital
The defensive midfielder turned makeshift centre-back is another doubt for City’s absentee-hit backline.

Riyad Mahrez came on for veteran Fernandinho with 13 minutes remaining at Wolves, with Guardiola revealing “it will be difficult” for the Brazilian to feature on Sunday due to “some muscular problems”.

