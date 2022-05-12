Luton’s Elijah Adebayo winning fitness battle for play-off with Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo is closing in on a return from injury going into the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final with Huddersfield.

Adebayo has missed his side’s last two games due to a hamstring issue but Hatters boss Nathan Jones said there is “far better news” on the player ahead of Friday’s first leg.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (ankle) has been ruled out of Luton’s play-off campaign, while fellow midfielder Fred Onyedinma (hamstring) is doubtful.

Midfielder Luke Berry could feature following a knee problem but goalkeepers James Shea and Jed Steer remain sidelined, along with defender Gabe Osho (hamstring).

Huddersfield will travel to Kenilworth Road without Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson.

Winger Thomas has been out with a knee injury he suffered against Middlesbrough last month and defender Pearson missed the last seven league games of the season. Both have since returned to training but Friday’s game will come too soon.

Lewis O’Brien has also returned to training after recovering from a hip injury but it remains unclear whether the midfielder will be involved.

Forward Josh Koroma was named on the bench in last week’s 2-0 win over Bristol City after coming back from a hamstring problem and may feature in Luton.