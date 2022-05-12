Ross Moriarty to undergo surgery and could miss Wales’ tour of South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Moriarty to undergo surgery and could miss Wales’ tour of South Africa

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 3:25 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 3:27 pm
Wales and Dragons back-row forward Ross Moriarty (PA)
Wales back-row forward Ross Moriarty will undergo surgery to release pressure on a nerve injury that has sidelined him for six weeks.

And it could make the 54 times-capped Dragons player a doubt for Wales’ South Africa tour in July.

Moriarty was carried off – his left leg in a brace – after being hurt during Dragons’ United Rugby Championship game against the Sharks in Durban.

“Ross is going to have surgery to try and release the pressure he has on his nerve,” Dragons rugby director Dean Ryan told the region’s official website.

“Everybody is working around that to see what the timelines are, so we have gone through a period of trying to rehabilitate that.

“It hit a bit of a stalemate, so we are hoping the next move is a way of accelerating his progress.

“I would be always hopeful his recovery is fast, so we will see how that goes.”

Wayne Pivac
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is considering the make-up of his South Africa tour squad (David Davies/PA)

Moriarty’s Dragons and Wales colleague Aaron Wainwright, meanwhile, is set to be ruled out of summer tour contention after suffering a fractured heel.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is due to name his squad next week for Tests against the Springboks in Pretoria on July 2, Bloemfontein seven days later and then Cape Town on July 16.

Absentees are likely to include British and Irish Lions trio Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric, who are all sidelined because of long-term injuries.

