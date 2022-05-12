Morgan Gibbs-White in contention for Sheff Utd’s play-off with Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morgan Gibbs-White in contention for Sheff Utd’s play-off with Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 3:57 pm
Sheffield United’s Morgan Gibbs-White is fit after recovering from a knock (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White is fit after recovering from a knock (Danny Lawson/PA)

Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to start for Sheffield United in the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, recovered from a knock in time for last week’s home win against Fulham but was withdrawn late in the game as a precaution.

Defender George Baldock is in contention having returned to the bench as an unused substitute last week following a hamstring injury.

Captain Billy Sharp has not been ruled out of featuring at some stage during the play-offs as he works his way back from a long-term calf injury.

Forest boss Steve Cooper will make sweeping changes to his side after dropping seven players for their final game of the regular season at Hull on Saturday.

Ryan Yates and Jack Colback are expected to feature after shrugging off minor injuries while Steve Cook and Djed Spencer are also cleared to return.

Brennan Johnson, who came off the bench to score a late equaliser at Hull, and the likes of Sam Surridge and Scott McKenna are set to come back in.

However, Lewis Grabban (hamstring), Keinan Davis (hamstring) and Max Lowe (groin) are all still on the sidelines.

