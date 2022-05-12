Carl Starfelt hails Celtic’s ‘big leaders’ after title triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carl Starfelt hails Celtic’s ‘big leaders’ after title triumph

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 4:31 pm
Celtic celebrate title victory at Tannadice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Carl Starfelt admits he learned quickly the demands of playing for Celtic as he hailed the leaders in the changing room for inspiring them to the title.

The Sweden defender had a difficult start to his Celtic career after being pitched in to the cinch Premiership opener against Hearts 24 hours after teaming up with his new colleagues.

Celtic lost that game and their subsequent two away matches, but Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United made it 31 league games unbeaten and saw Ange Postecoglou’s debut season title triumph officially confirmed.

Starfelt, who was one of 15 new arrivals following last season’s barren campaign, told Celtic TV: “It’s a mentality you have to develop when you play for Celtic. It comes with it. It’s from the staff, it’s the demands of the fans also, you have to go out and win every week.

“It’s something I have improved a lot since I came in and I’m sure a lot of the guys will say the same. To get the winning mentality, it’s not only in the games but also the training.

“We had a little bit of a rough start, we had a lot of new players, but we have had some great personalities.

“We had a very good leader in Ange and many of the guys in the dressing room have been big leaders. Everyone has contributed.

“It’s been a tough journey, we have been working very hard, but now we can look back at a successful season. We have really enjoyed the journey as well.

“It’s unbelievable, this is what we aimed for the whole season. It’s a proud moment for all the players, all the staff, their families, the fans as well.”

James Forrest will collect his 10th league winners’ medal when Celtic host Motherwell on Saturday and his 20th winners’ medal in total.

The winger found the demands of the fans quickly hit through to the new players.

“I think all the new signings realise pretty quick,” he said. “When you are out and about on the street, there’s also Celtic fans everywhere you go and it’s a good things because it’s made the boys settle in quick.

“Away from home, the atmosphere is always tremendous and every game there is always pressure, and that’s what you want as a player.”

