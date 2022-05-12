Mako Vunipola set to return for Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with Toulon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mako Vunipola set to return for Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with Toulon

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 4:57 pm
Saracens and England prop Mako Vunipola is set to return (Adam Davy/PA)
Mako Vunipola is set to give Saracens a major European Challenge Cup boost by returning for Saturday’s semi-final against Toulon.

The England prop has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during Saracens’ victory over Gallagher Premiership title rivals Leicester almost 10 weeks ago.

But Saracens rugby director Mark McCall has confirmed that Vunipola, who has been overlooked by England boss Eddie Jones this season, is fit for the last-four clash at Stade Felix-Mayol.

Mark McCall
Saracens boss Mark McCall will have Mako Vunipola available to face Toulon (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Mako is available for selection this week,” McCall said.

“Mako has been a very important member of the group all season, to be honest. I could not be more impressed with his overall contribution.

“We made him captain during the period of the Six Nations, and he did a phenomenal job.

“It was wonderful that he wanted to go to Kingsholm (for last Friday’s quarter-final against Gloucester) and support his team-mates, even though he wasn’t playing.”

Saracens will be without wing Sean Maitland due to a minor hamstring issue as they face a first European semi-final since September 2020.

On that occasion it was Heineken Champions Cup opponents Racing 92, before Saracens took their place in the second-tier English Championship after being relegated from the Premiership for repeated salary cap breaches.

Even though it is the Challenge Cup, rather than Champions Cup, McCall’s men have relished being back on a European stage.

They were European champions in 2016, 2017 and 2019, although previous Challenge Cup campaigns produced three semi-final losses – two against Bath, and one to Northampton.

“Just to be playing knockout rugby in front of great crowds in great places is exactly what we wanted, and exactly what we missed, and we have got another chance this weekend,” McCall added.

“It seems like a really big match. It (Toulon) is a great rugby town, a superb stadium and a great atmosphere. It is a club steeped in European history, so it is a game to look forward to.

“The (Gloucester) game felt like it was an important step up for us. I still think there is more in us, and we have got to back that up this weekend.

“Last Friday is done now, and Saturday night is a new game against a new opponent in a different place, and we have got to go and do it again.”

Toulon have been transformed since the arrival of former Clermont Auvergne boss Franck Azema as head coach.

They have won their last six games in the Top 14, a run that included victories over La Rochelle, Lyon, Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles.

“We have been watching Toulon for a while, and there has been quite a shift since they changed coach,” McCall said.

“There has been a real resurgence from a performance point of view since Franck has been on board.

“And they’ve got great players – there is huge talent there, a formidable team.

“And over the last two or three months they have really picked up in terms of performances and results. They have beaten Toulouse and La Rochelle at their place, so we are well aware of the scale of the challenge.”

