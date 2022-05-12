Former Celtic captain Scott Brown appointed Fleetwood boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Celtic captain Scott Brown appointed Fleetwood boss

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 5:13 pm
Scott Brown announced the end of a 19-year playing career last week (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has been appointed the new Fleetwood head coach.

Brown last week announced the end of a 19-year playing career in which he won 22 domestic trophies with Celtic, whom he left at the end of last season to take up a player-coach role at Aberdeen.

Capped 55 times by Scotland, Brown left Pittodrie following the departure of manager Stephen Glass in February and is now set to embark upon his first managerial role with Sky Bet League One Fleetwood.

The 36-year-old takes the reins from Stephen Crainey, who returns to his role with Fleetwood’s under-23s after being in temporary charge since December following the departure of Simon Grayson.

“I’m delighted to have been named head coach at Fleetwood Town,” Brown said on the club website. “It’s a great opportunity at a really exciting club.

“I’ve always had a real desire to move into management and can’t wait to meet the players and staff and get started.

“The hard work starts now – I’m now looking forward to getting on to the grass.”

Scott Brown won 22 trophies with Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Brown, renowned for being a tough-tackling midfielder, won 10 Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic and was part of the sides that won domestic trebles in all four seasons between 2016-17 and 2019-20.

Cod Army chairman Andy Pilley said: “After a thorough interview process it was clear Scott was the outstanding candidate and someone who’s a born leader, a serial winner and incredibly serious about becoming a successful manager.

“We feel we are the perfect club for Scott to start his managerial career and he’s the perfect person to lead us to a new era at Highbury Stadium – it’s a hugely exciting appointment for Fleetwood Town.”

