Brendon McCullum’s arrival and Man City celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association May 12, 2022, 6:07 pm Brendon McCullum and Kevin De Bruyne (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12. Cricket England got themselves a new coach. Say hello to our new boss! 👋@Bazmccullum | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/T6CiX5OgE5— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 12, 2022 Which got the thumbs up from KP. Very positive! Very good! 👊🏽 https://t.co/xNup2HpV4a— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 12, 2022 Monty Panesar was fired up for the north London derby. Winning takes precedence over all. There's no gray area. No almosts. @Arsenal #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/F3RPoNzpJ8— Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) May 12, 2022 Villa fan Chris Woakes had some football banter with Man Utd supporter Sam Billings. Can’t explain how happy mate! Up there with your lot next year although that ain’t far to go is it ?! 😬 @J_George2 😉— Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) May 12, 2022 Virat Kohli was working hard. pic.twitter.com/5dGRZdGNN2— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2022 Soccer Manchester City celebrated a big win in the title race. +3 💪🏾 Still 6 to go. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HHTvu19WuO— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) May 11, 2022 Another brilliant performance 😍 Offfttt well done @DeBruyneKev you goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6W3cxha93A— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 11, 2022 Kevin De Bruyne already knows where his hat-trick ball will end up. 4 goals. 3 points. 1 new ball for my kids. 😁 pic.twitter.com/AixLjl20zD— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 11, 2022 Chelsea were also victorious. 3 points ! ✅ Focus on Saturday! 💪🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/dogXlXClyS— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 11, 2022 Three is the magic number. pic.twitter.com/4mwLhIkqT7— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) May 11, 2022 Jamie Vardy reached a milestone. Jamie Vardy reached 150 league goals for #lcfc in style on Wednesday! 🐐 🔵 pic.twitter.com/9CrERN8Tzi— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 12, 2022 Manchester United hailed the Class of 92. Good morning to our #MUAcademy U18s 🙌#MUFC | #FAYouthCup pic.twitter.com/WcrHBtQyK3— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 12, 2022 Boxing Anthony Joshua was taking a dip. Laps on tap 🏊🏾 pic.twitter.com/NeHYDGNMdD— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 12, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor was working up a sweat. The Mac does it best. pic.twitter.com/IRjNRzSZce— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hall of Famers celebrate and pigeon lands at Crucible – Friday’s sporting social Masters and County Championship get under way – Thursday’s sporting social Tributes pour in as Jermain Defoe hangs up boots – Thursday’s sporting social Rooney enjoys kickabout, Trippier still celebrating – Friday’s sporting social