EFL confirms VAR to be used for Championship play-off final at Wembley

The EFL has announced that VAR will be in operation in this month’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

While “discussions are ongoing” about the system being used for the League One and Two play-off finals, the EFL has given it the green light for the first time on May 29 in this season’s Championship finale.

The use of video replays to help refereeing decisions was adopted by the Premier League in 2019 but has, until now, been overlooked by the EFL, which confirmed VAR will not be in use for the semi-finals.

The EFL confirms that VAR will be used for the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29 May (KO 4:30pm). — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) May 12, 2022

“The EFL confirms that VAR will be used for the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29 May (KO 4:30pm),” the EFL said in a statement on Twitter.

“Discussions remain ongoing regarding VAR being used in the Sky Bet League One (Saturday 21 May – KO 3pm) and League Two (Saturday 28 May – KO 4pm) play-off finals.”

Huddersfield take on Luton while Nottingham Forest go up against Sheffield United in a bid to reach the Championship showpiece.