Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst applauds Celtic for league title win

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 6:29 pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst credits Celtic title win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst gave due credit to Celtic after the cinch Premiership title returned to Parkhead amid Rangers’ Europa League excitement.

Ange Postecoglou’s side clinched the Hoops’ 10th title in 11 seasons with a 1-1 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice on Wednesday night.

By contrast, Rangers’ 4-1 win over Ross County at Ibrox the same night was all about preparing for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville next Wednesday.

When asked how much the thrilling run to the final makes up for the loss of the title, Gers boss Van Bronckhorst said: “It’s another competition but, of course, we are disappointed we didn’t win the championship.

“But we have to give credit to Celtic and Ange and the work they have done and the run they had in the league.

“That’s tough sport. You want to win prizes and in the end if you fell short you have to make sure you bounce back the next season.

“We are here now to make a very positive last week, with a European final and a Scottish Cup final. For next season we have to push ourselves hard again to become champions of Scotland.

“It’s football, you win and you lose. It’s always a case to bounce back when you don’t win a prize.

“You have to be consistent in the league to be champions and the consistency Celtic showed was better than us. That’s one thing we need to improve for next year.”

