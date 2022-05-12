Ilmari Niskanen says target achieved for Dundee United with European spot By Press Association May 12, 2022, 10:31 pm Dundee United’s Ilmari Niskanen (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ilmari Niskanen declared a job well done after Dundee United sealed a European spot. But the Finn is not aiming to rest on his laurels as United look to finish the season on a high. A 1-1 draw with Celtic on Wednesday saw United seal a top-five place but fourth will be theirs if they better Motherwell’s result on Saturday. United face Ross County away while Well take on the newly-crowned champions at Parkhead. Niskanen, who joined United in September from German side Ingolstadt, said: “I definitely wanted to help the club into Europe when I joined. That was the aim of everyone here. “That has been our goal for the whole season and now it has been secured it feels brilliant. “But there’s still a really important game on Saturday. We want to win and finish fourth.” The 24-year-old declared there was “room for improvement” for him personally. “I started off quite well, then had a difficult spell but picked up my form again in February,” he said. “I want to score more goals, I want to assist more.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Michael Smith targets cup final spot for Hearts after overcoming back injury Ricki Lamie hints at Motherwell stay Malky Mackay says Ross Callachan among his biggest signing successes at Ross County Ross Callachan signs contract extension at Ross County