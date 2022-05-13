Mourning time is over – Dean Smith resolves to lift ‘doom and gloom’ at Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourning time is over – Dean Smith resolves to lift ‘doom and gloom’ at Norwich

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 12:05 pm
Norwich head coach Dean Smith intends to stay positive heading into the final two matches of a forgettable Premier League campaign (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich head coach Dean Smith intends to stay positive heading into the final two matches of a forgettable Premier League campaign (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dean Smith has mourned Norwich’s relegation for long enough and is now challenging his squad to enjoy their final two games of the Premier League campaign.

The Canaries’ swift return to the Sky Bet Championship had long seemed inevitable, and it was eventually confirmed after defeat at Aston Villa last month.

Since then, Norwich have been beaten 4-0 at home by West Ham and were overwhelmed in the second half at Leicester on Wednesday night.

But Smith does not want the remaining two games – the first is at Wolves on Sunday before Tottenham head to Carrow Road chasing a Champions League spot – to be all “doom and gloom” as the Norfolk club look to regroup.

“We have been relegated two games ago and I have gone through a period of mourning now. I want to come out of that and go an enjoy football games,” the Norwich boss said.

“I want them to get through the mourning period of getting relegated because we all hurt.

“Obviously we want to win football games. There is a lot of money at stake (in the final league position), but we don’t want to finish the season with doom and gloom.

“I enjoyed Leicester for 58 minutes and then we had to suffer, but I want the players to go and enjoy themselves as well and play with a little bit of freedom.

“That is what we have to do. We can be looking at next season as well.

Smith told a press conference: “The biggest thing is fans don’t want to see me smiling, that’s for sure.

“But I’m a human being and I want to make sure that the players are positive because if they go into a game and see me low, then it’s very difficult to motivate and lift them.

“I’m not going to be coming into training in a clown’s uniform at the moment. It has been a tough time and we are all hurting.

“But there is a way to come through it and that is by having positivity around the group, which is what we are trying to do.”

As well as having the Premier League’s worst defensive record, Norwich’s attacking failures have again proved costly, with only 22 goals scored – and 10 of them from Teemu Pukki.

Smith knows those shortcomings must be addressed if Norwich are to mount another sustained promotion push next season.

“We have had some big moments in games that we haven’t taken and that is frustrating because we all know goals change games,” Smith said.

“We are going into the Championship, where levels are not as high as they are in this league certainly defensively for the opposition.

“I feel we have bodies in here who can score goals (in the Championship), but creating them is certainly an area where I think we need to bring in people.

“We have to go and prove we can be in the top two again next season.”

