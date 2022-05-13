Graham Alexander admits European spot was all the more sweeter after criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Alexander admits European spot was all the more sweeter after criticism

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 1:03 pm
Graham Alexander was stung by criticism (Steve Welsh/PA)
Graham Alexander was stung by criticism (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander admits qualifying for Europe was all the sweeter in the wake of what he felt was “unjustified” criticism weeks earlier.

Alexander’s side are back in fourth spot in the cinch Premiership following consecutive wins over Ross County and Hearts. They occupied that position at the winter break but then went on a run of one win in 15 league matches.

Ricki Lamie’s last-gasp equaliser against Livingston squeezed Motherwell into the top six and they overcame the odds to seal a top-five place ahead of Saturday’s final game at Celtic Park despite losing their first two games after the split.

Motherwell celebrated following victory over Hearts on Wednesday but they had gone into April without a league win in 2022 and Alexander faced criticism from fans over tactics and team selections ahead of a crucial victory against St Mirren.

“It does make it sweeter,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. Because it was almost like our first 20 games of the season didn’t exist for some people. Like somehow we had won a golden ticket to get into the top six.

“I thought it was over the course of a season – 21/22, not just 22. We won enough games, scored enough goals and got the points we needed to earn our place in the top six.

“It did seem as if the first 20 games did not ever happen, didn’t exist, for some reason. I think it was wrong.

“I understood the form we were in wasn’t great but then at the split you are where you are because you deserve to be.

“We have overcome a lot of challenges this season. Some of them documented, some not. So for us to achieve what we have done, I think we can pat ourselves on the back little bit, because not many other people will be patting us on the back.

“I do understand the run was too long without winning a game. I take that. But for it to overshadow everything we had done, I thought was a bit unjustified to be honest.”

Alexander pinpointed the “character, personality, hard work, belief” that turned their results around and Motherwell will need those traits at Celtic Park as they are still being affected by a bug which has seen the likes of Bevis Mugabi and Mark O’Hara miss recent games.

“We have had a few calls in between Wednesday and now with more players dropping out with illness,” Alexander said.

“We will have to wait until Saturday morning to see who is okay and pick a team from that.

“But as you have seen from the last two games players have come to the fore and contributed to the team, some unexpected players coming into the team and squad, but they have all been ready to play their part. That will have to be the same case.”

Kevin Van Veen has played through the illness in the past two wins, coming off the bench to make the difference each time.

“It’s still not out of the system,” the striker said. “I had high temperatures and stayed in bed for eight or nine days. I didn’t feel good at all at Ross County. To win 1-0 and make the difference with the penalty was a great feeling.

“I went straight back to bed after that. Hearts came around and I still didn’t feel better but it was a great feeling to get two wins. I’m not fully fit but it’s getting slightly better and I am taking some medication.”

