Newcastle strengthen Saudi Arabia links by appointing Majed Al Sorour to board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle strengthen Saudi Arabia links by appointing Majed Al Sorour to board

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 2:05 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 2:39 pm
Newcastle have appointed a new director (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle have appointed a new director (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle have strengthened their links to Saudi Arabia by appointing the chief executive of the country’s golf federation to their board.

Majed Al Sorour, a former footballer, becomes the fourth director to be appointed by the Magpies following the completion of a Saudi-led club takeover last October.

He joins Yasir Al Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) which owns an 80 per cent stake in the club, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben on the board.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is the chair of the PIF which owns a majority stake in Newcastle
Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is the chair of the PIF which owns a majority stake in Newcastle (Victoria Jones/PA)

Al Sorour’s appointment comes at a time when the PIF is backing the breakaway LIV Golf International Series, which attracted further controversy earlier this week when its chief executive Greg Norman described the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey as “a mistake”.

The PIF is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, but the Premier League approved the takeover last October after receiving assurances there would be no state involvement in the running of the club.

It was reported on Friday that the club were planning to announce a new white and green away strip for next season which bears a striking resemblance to the Saudi national team kit.

Newcastle have not commented on the reports, with an official kit launch for the new season to be confirmed in due course.

Human rights campaigners Amnesty International said: “If it is true that Newcastle United is changing its away kit to match Saudi Arabia’s national colours, it exposes the power of the Saudi dollar and the kingdom’s determination to sportswash its brutal, blood-soaked human rights record.

“Despite all their assurances of a separation between the Saudi owners and the club, this seems like clear evidence of the regime using Newcastle to portray a positive image.

“Everyone – from fans to champions – needs to resist being part of Saudi Arabia’s propaganda drive, be aware of what is going on there and speak out about the Government’s abuses – the mass executions, Khashoggi’s murder and dire situation for LGBTI+ people. Sport must not be allowed to be used like this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]