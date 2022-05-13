Patrick Vieira: Conor Gallagher must decide if Blues return is best step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira: Conor Gallagher must decide if Blues return is best step forward

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 2:33 pm
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and Conor Gallagher (Nick Potts/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and Conor Gallagher (Nick Potts/PA)

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has admitted Conor Gallagher may see his next step as returning to Chelsea but insisted if there is a chance of bringing him back to Selhurst Park they would do everything they could to make it a reality.

The 22-year-old is approaching the end of his loan spell in south London and claimed the Eagles’ player of the year during Tuesday’s end-of-season awards night.

Gallagher’s eight goals and five assists this term have helped the Chelsea loanee force his way into the England set-up and the fact next season’s World Cup takes place in December may impact on the midfielder’s decision.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken glowingly about the Cobham academy graduate but there can be no guarantee that he will force his way into the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, Vieira said on Gallagher’s future: “It’s up to Chelsea and of course the player.

“We have him for the year and we are really pleased with his contribution, he’s been terrific. Then after the season he goes back to Chelsea and the decision is Chelsea’s and Conor’s to make.

“A lot has been said already. He’s been playing I believe his best football at this club, which allowed him to go with England. It will be important for him to ask a question about what will be the next step for him and the next step may be at Chelsea because he has to go back and see how things will go for him.

“Of course we are and I am really pleased with the year we spent together. He’s been really good to us and we will have to wish him good luck if he goes back to Chelsea. If there’s a possibility to bring him back, we will definitely talk about it.”

Gallagher was one of two Palace players nominated for the Premier League young player of the year award alongside Tyrick Mitchell.

Both have been regulars under Vieira, who has seen the duo and centre-back Marc Guehi earn full debuts for England during the campaign.

“Conor and Tyrick have been really good this season,” he added.

“They’ve played week in, week out and performed really well. Both have been called up to England, so that is a massive step forward.

“I think it’s good for the club as well as because it shows we’ve been doing some good stuff this season. To have two young players nominated is good.”

Vieira was the other Palace representative in the Premier League nominations as he is up for manager of the year.

In his first season at Selhurst Park, he has guided the Eagles to an FA Cup semi-final and they could achieve a record Premier League points total for the club.

“It’s always good to be nominated in these kinds of awards,” Vieira admitted.

“To be nominated I think everything has to go well (for) the club, the players have to perform and it’s good for showing what you achieve in the season.”

