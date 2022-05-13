Cristian Romero missing as Tottenham chase Champions League spot against Clarets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristian Romero missing as Tottenham chase Champions League spot against Clarets

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 2:45 pm
Cristian Romero will not play again for Spurs this season due to a hip injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tottenham will be without Cristian Romero for the visit of Burnley.

Romero missed the north London derby victory over Arsenal with a hip injury and will not play again this season.

He joins Sergio Reguilon (groin), Oliver Skipp (pubis), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) in the treatment room, while those that played on Thursday night will be assessed ahead of a quick turnaround.

Burnley have not given up hope that defender James Tarkowski might shake off a hamstring injury in time to play at Tottenham.

Tarkowski went off early in the second half during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa but has been able to resume running.

Ben Mee (knee), Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) and Jack Cork (back) have also been doing some light training as they aim to play a part in the season run-in, but Matej Vydra’s season is over after an operation on a cruciate ligament.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, White, Winks, Hojbjerg, Devine, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Rodriguez, Costelloe.

