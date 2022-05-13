Cristian Romero missing as Tottenham chase Champions League spot against Clarets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham will be without Cristian Romero for the visit of Burnley.

Romero missed the north London derby victory over Arsenal with a hip injury and will not play again this season.

He joins Sergio Reguilon (groin), Oliver Skipp (pubis), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) in the treatment room, while those that played on Thursday night will be assessed ahead of a quick turnaround.

Burnley have not given up hope that defender James Tarkowski might shake off a hamstring injury in time to play at Tottenham.

Tarkowski went off early in the second half during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa but has been able to resume running.

Ben Mee (knee), Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) and Jack Cork (back) have also been doing some light training as they aim to play a part in the season run-in, but Matej Vydra’s season is over after an operation on a cruciate ligament.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, White, Winks, Hojbjerg, Devine, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Rodriguez, Costelloe.