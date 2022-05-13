Thomas Frank delighted to be nominated for Premier League manager of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank delighted to be nominated for Premier League manager of season

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 2:45 pm
Thomas Frank insisted it was a “privilege” to be nominated for manager of the season after the shortlist was announced on Friday (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank insisted it was a “privilege” to be nominated for manager of the season after the shortlist was announced on Friday (John Walton/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insisted it was a “privilege” to be nominated for the Premier League manager of the season award after the shortlist was announced on Friday.

The Bees secured their top-flight status in midweek, after Leeds were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea, to cap an impressive campaign following their promotion from the Championship last summer.

Frank has been shortlisted for the award alongside Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Eddie Howe and Patrick Vieira.

“Of course it’s very nice, I think it’s acknowledgement of all the great work that the players are putting in out there, the staff and I have said that before,” Frank said.

“Of course I understand that I’m the front man, the one who speaks to you guys (the press) and the one who takes the blame as well but no one can do it on our own, we need a fantastic staff behind us.

“I had a meeting this morning with everyone here, around 70 people just praising everyone for doing a very good job and we have a few values but the key one is of course togetherness.

“The way we as a club express that or do that is unique and that’s the key to maximising this team’s performance because every single action, from the chef to the groundsman, matters but I think there’s more in us and we need to push.”

Brentford could still secure a top-half finish and go into the weekend in 13th, two points behind 10th-placed Leicester and crucially nine above 18th-placed Leeds.

“It is the toughest, by far. There’s no doubt (that the Premier League is the toughest). I think the Premier League is the best league,” Frank said.

“The margins between success and failure in this league is nothing and I think the margins between number 20 to number seven in this league is also really, really marginal.

“So of course it’s a privilege to be nominated but it’s not about me, it’s about us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal